Petzel Gallery Doubles Down in Chelsea with Major Expansion
New York’s Petzel Gallery is leaving the 456 West Eighteenth Street digs it has occupied since 2012 and moving north to 520-530 West Twenty-Fifth Street, as first reported this morning in the New York Post. The new space comprises three floors in addition to a rooftop sculpture garden and will additionally host a more robust version of the bookstore Petzel once operated out of a retrofitted loading dock on Eighteenth Street. Recently acquired and renovated by the Feil Organization, the hundred-year-old seven-story building was until last year the home of the renowned Studio Instrument Rentals, where musical acts ranging from the Grateful Dead to 50 Cent once rehearsed.www.artforum.com
