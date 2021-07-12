Cancel
Sumter, SC

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces indictment of Sumter man

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Sumter County Grand Jury has indicted Towodi Shequoyah, 37 years old, aka Abdullah Muhammad, on two charges. An investigation conducted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Attorney General revealed that Shequoyah exposed himself to and attempted to sexually assault a nursing home resident in February 2021. Shequoyah was employed at the nursing home at the time. Under state law, the resident is considered a vulnerable adult.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

