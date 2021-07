In a case involving Ft. Collins business Blue Ocean Enterprises ,two men have been sentenced to jail and probation in connection to incidents that cost a Larimer County business millions of dollars.Benjamin Davenport and Kirk Smith were both sentenced to 100 total days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation last week in connection with two fraud cases from 2018 and 2019. The two pleaded no contest to two counts each – one in each case – of submitting a misleading filing, a Class 3 felony and financial crime.