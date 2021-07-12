Hot, hazy and windy for Tuesday

High pressure remains parked to our south over Nevada and Utah, with an area of low pressure moving through north Idaho and Montana. We'll look for winds Tuesday out of the southwest, at 15-25 MPH, with gusts around 30 MPH. Along with the winds for Tuesday, we'll keep smoky and hazy skies in the forecast, through at least Wednesday. Highs for Tuesday will get into the lower to mid 90's. The area of low pressure moving through, will lower temps just a bit into Wednesday.