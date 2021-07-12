Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

American League Outright Winner Odds

SportsGrid
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Ferrall and Mike Carver break down the odds to win the American League. Where can we find value?

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Ferrall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rangers trade Joey Gallo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

Boom. This is one of the big deals we’ve been waiting for as the MLB trade deadline inches closer and closer. Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is on the move, finally, after years of rumors. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Gallo is headed to the New York Yankees. Gallo...
MLBSportsGrid

American League Defeats National League 5-2 In 2021 All Star Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs and launched a mammoth 468-foot home run to propel the American League to a 5-2 victory over the National League. In the fifth inning, his RBI ground out gave the American League a 3-0 lead and proved to be the game-winner in the contest. The Blue Jays All-Star was the only player to drive in multiple runs. Thus, he was a deserving winner of the MVP Award.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBSportsGrid

Hot Or Not: The Winner Of The MVP For The All-Star Game Will Be A Hitter?

The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, following a fun Home Run Derby on Monday. A big way you can find value in the betting market is whether you think the MVP winner for tonight’s All-Star Game will be a hitter or a pitcher. There are two cases of the argument that you can make because most of the time, pitchers in an All-Star game come in for a batter or maybe an inning. But it seems likely that somebody will hit a home run in Colorado tonight, and that’s going to be pretty hard to try to say a guy who hits a home run and his team won the game isn’t going to be the MVP. Typically, we have seen that that is the way you get MVP awards in an All-Star Game.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB All-Star Game Betting Guide

The MLB All-Star Game goes down in Denver tonight, and as is the case with any all-star game, it’s tough to get a read on how it might play out. The American League is on an astounding 19-3-1 run dating back to the 1997 Mid-summer Classic at Jacobs Field in Cleveland. The under has also been trending, with just one of the last 12 games going over the total. The thin mountain air could help this one easily surpass that total.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting: The Brewers Have Great Odds to Win The 2021 National League Pennant

Which MLB futures offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let’s see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
MLBSportsGrid

AL East Division Winner Odds and Analysis: A Four Team Race

The American League East presents one of the more intriguing divisions in all of Major League Baseball. It’s one of the few remaining tables you can make a legitimate case for four teams to take the top spot. Boston Red Sox (-115) The FanDuel Sportsbook has the division-leading Boston Red...
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting: The White Sox Are in The Driver’s Seat to Win the 2021 American League Pennant

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let’s see where we can zero in. Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.
Mesa, AZAhwatukee Foothills News

American Cornhole League coming to Mesa

Though many are familiar with this as a party game to be played with the hand not holding a beer, cornhole has become a serious sport. Indeed, there’s a professional cornhole league – and it’s headed to Mesa. Already growing in popularity, interest in the bean bag tossing game surged...
MLBSportsGrid

Adam Eaton Signs Deal with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels report outfielder Adam Eaton has signed with the team. https://twitter.com/Angels/status/1415431061912244226. The 10-year veteran was granted his unconditional release from the Chicago White Sox Monday, his second stint with the team. Appearing in 58 games this season with Chicago, Eaton is slashing .201/.298/.344 with five home runs. He last played in a July 6, 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, going 1-for-4.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: 3 Blockbuster trades with American League teams

With five games upcoming against the Mets before the trade deadline, there are no guarantees that the Braves will be buyers. However, if they pull out a series win, I expect them to be adding before July 31st, and they have the farm system to pull off just about any trade they want. Over the weekend, I broke down three blockbuster trades with teams from the National League, and as promised, I have three more from the American League today.
NFLthefreshtoast.com

Sports Leagues And Cannabis Testing: A North American Survey

Sha’Carri Richardson’s disqualification provides an excellent opportunity for sports organizations to evaluate their marijuana policies. On June 28, U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended for one month by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for using cannabis, effectively disqualifying her from competing in the Olympics. The suspension of a gold medal contending athlete caught many by surprise and sparked a worldwide debate about marijuana use by athletes should be addressed. Many in the sports world quickly rushed to her defense, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who called the suspension “ridiculous.”
MLBOver the Monster

Looking for potential targets on sellers: American League Edition

For the next 10 days, the trade deadline is going to be the focal point for baseball, with all eyes looking at what the contenders are going to add, and what players the selling teams are going to be willing to part with. As far as the Red Sox are concerned, it’s clear that they will be buyers, though what exactly they’ll be targeting and how much they’ll be willing to give up is a different question entirely.
MLBSportsGrid

Red Sox To Call Up Outfield Prospect Jarren Duran

MLB Insider Robert Murray reports that Red Sox prospect, Jarren Duran, will be called up for Boston’s four-game series against the Yankees. Duran is currently the third-ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization and could make his debut in the majors this weekend. He’s been impressive thus far this season at Triple-A Worcester. In 189 at-bats, he has a .270/.365/.561 slash line with 15 home runs and 12 stolen bases.
NHLPosted by
Odessa American

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes draft four

The Odessa Jackalopes made four selections Wednesday in the annual North American Hockey League draft. John Christen of Tomah, Wisconsin was the first-round pick, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman who scored 39 points in 35 games last season with Tomah/Spartan High and Team Wisconsin. Forward Alex Bump of Prior Lake, Minn.,...
MLBSportsGrid

Yankees and Red Sox are postponed Thursday

The game between the Yankees and Red Sox scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. This game has been postponed because of positive COVID test results within the Yankee organization. Earlier today, the Yankees had placed Nester Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-IL, and Jonathan Loaisiga was placed on the list this past Saturday. The best guess is that these aren’t the only members of the organization to test positive. The will be the second time this season that the Yankees have had a COVID outbreak as several members of their coaching staff and other people, not players, in the organization tested positive earlier this season. That outbreak did not force the cancellation of games. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has stated that three-position players have tested positive for COVID and three others are awaiting results.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Antonio Brown: League Winner

If you’re in the business of winning, then you should be in the boomin’ AB business in 2021. He is the definition of a potential league winner. After almost 18 months away from football for well-publicized off-the-field issues, he joined Tampa Bay Week 9 and was quickly back to vintage form. He finished in the 88th percentile against man coverage (Reception Perception) and third in fantasy points per snap (PFF). This led to him finishing tied as the WR21 on a point per game basis in Weeks 9 through 17. Considering AB was available in the late rounds of dynasty start-up drafts, and on the waiver wire in redraft leagues, the low-end WR2 production he posted was money in the bank for those fantasy players who took the risk on AB.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Second Half Preview: What to Watch

It is hard to believe we’re already at the midway point of the MLB baseball season. With the midsummer classic over, there is plenty of baseball left and storylines to follow. Between teams making a push for October and those looking to move players ahead of the trade deadline, there is no reason to miss a day of action.
MLBSportsGrid

Home Run Derby Favorite Shohei Ohtani Elimintated In First Round

Juan Soto was a man of the people on Monday night at the Home Run Derby. Not only did he cash the over for the longest home run odds boost, which was set at 519.5 feet, but he also gave the fans quite a show with two tie-breaking swing-offs against the leading favorite, Shohei Ohtani.

Comments / 0

Community Policy