American League Outright Winner Odds

The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, following a fun Home Run Derby on Monday. A big way you can find value in the betting market is whether you think the MVP winner for tonight’s All-Star Game will be a hitter or a pitcher. There are two cases of the argument that you can make because most of the time, pitchers in an All-Star game come in for a batter or maybe an inning. But it seems likely that somebody will hit a home run in Colorado tonight, and that’s going to be pretty hard to try to say a guy who hits a home run and his team won the game isn’t going to be the MVP. Typically, we have seen that that is the way you get MVP awards in an All-Star Game.