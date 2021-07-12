The Big Problem Fans Have With The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars Finale

If Daniel Shemtob hadn't founded a food truck at 20 years old, with a drive like his, he might have been Hollywood's next big name in fashion. (We're just speculating here, but more on that later.) Shemtob heads a growing food truck business and sat down with Mashed for an exclusive interview, along the way revealing that if there was anything he could go back and tell his self a decade ago, he'd advise adopting a better financial system. The young entrepreneur put $15,000 into Born From The Lime Truck when he started, and admits to losing "all my money a few times," before finding his footing. Even when he won season 2 of "The Great Food Truck Race," and started making $2 million in revenue, he had a hard time turning a profit. While he did hit a few bumps on the way, Shemtob — who is franchising his business — has clearly arrived.