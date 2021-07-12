Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Big Problem Fans Have With The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars Finale

By Ralph Schwartz
mashed.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of "The Great Food Truck Race" have taken to social media to call for major changes to the show after what they say was a disappointing end to the "All-Stars" season that concluded on July 11. In the season finale episode, competitors The Lime Truck beat Seoul Sausage, raking...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Tyler Florence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#The Great Food Truck Race#Seoul Sausage#The Lime Truck#Tgftr#Lime#Lenscrack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Reddit
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Showsimdb.com

Drag Race All Stars' Pink Table Talk Challenge Results Have Us Seeing Red

Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 viewers, I must ask: What the frak is going on with the judging this season?. Fresh off last week’s puzzling Super Bowl halftime episode — which Trinity K. Bonet totally won, and I won’t hear otherwise — the show delivered another serving of misplaced praise, confusing critiques and mind-boggling results in Episode 5.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Daniel Shemtob Talks The Great Food Truck Race & The Lime Food Truck - Exclusive Interview

If Daniel Shemtob hadn't founded a food truck at 20 years old, with a drive like his, he might have been Hollywood's next big name in fashion. (We're just speculating here, but more on that later.) Shemtob heads a growing food truck business and sat down with Mashed for an exclusive interview, along the way revealing that if there was anything he could go back and tell his self a decade ago, he'd advise adopting a better financial system. The young entrepreneur put $15,000 into Born From The Lime Truck when he started, and admits to losing "all my money a few times," before finding his footing. Even when he won season 2 of "The Great Food Truck Race," and started making $2 million in revenue, he had a hard time turning a profit. While he did hit a few bumps on the way, Shemtob — who is franchising his business — has clearly arrived.
TV SeriesWETM

‘This Is Us’ fans will have to wait for sixth and final season

(WCMH) – Tuesday’s episode of “This Is Us” is the season five finale and fans will have a bit of a wait before the show returns for its sixth and final season. The beloved family drama is not on the NBC fall schedule. However, the network is promising it will return for an “uninterrupted midseason run.”
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
TV ShowsPopculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Weighs in on Carrie Ann Inaba's Status for Upcoming Season

Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba took a leave of absence from CBS' daytime talk show The Talk in April, leaving viewers to wonder if she will be back for the ABC dance competition in the fall. DWTS host Tyra Banks could only say she hopes Inaba will be back for Season 30 on ABC. Inaba has been a judge on the show since it launched, alongside Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Is Justin leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

THE Bold and the Beautiful has been airing on CBS since 1987. The soap opera has over 8,000 episodes, spanning over 34 seasons since its release. It is unclear if Justin Barber’s character will be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. Justin, played by actor Aaron Spears, has been a...
NFLPosted by
E! News

Ranking All of the Contenders in the Running to Become Jeopardy!'s New Host

Watch: Fans Love Mayim Bialik's Stint as "Jeopardy!" Host. We'll take the most coveted job in TV for $800. Since Alex Trebek's passing in November 2020, Jeopardy! has welcomed a rotating and varied lineup of guest hosts to fill in at his iconic lectern. Jeopardy! legends, a sports superstar, respected journalists and a Big Bang Theory lead have all had their opportunity to host the long running game show, with fans continuing to speculate over who will land the permanent position.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Just Dropped THE Most Major 'Bachelor in Paradise' Spoiler

Um, hi there, are you casually in the mood for some Bachelor in Paradise intel? Same, though nothing could have prepared me for the tea Reality Steve just spilled. But before we get into it, it goes without saying that you're about to find out what happens in Paradise, making this entire article a massive spoiler. In fact, lemme just....
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Ridge Stops Wedding, Discovers Finn’s Dark And Complicated Past

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that a mysterious woman shows up at the Forrester mansion. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) tells a secret to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is alarmed by Finn’s secretive past and wants the wedding delayed. However, a bombshell could change “SINN” forever.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton's Debut Has Viewers Sounding Off

LeVar Burton finally made his debut as the host of Jeopardy on Monday. Fans have been highly anticipating his time on the quiz show program. But, how did they actually react to his time behind the Jeopardy lectern?. Burton will be hosting Jeopardy for the next week. His hosting stint...

Comments / 0

Community Policy