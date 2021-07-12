Cancel
Sixers, Devils Name Tad Brown New CEO

By Noah Levick
NBC Philadelphia
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixers name new CEO to replace O'Neil originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers have filled the opening created when Scott O'Neil resigned as CEO late last month. Thaddeus "Tad" Brown will take over as CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Sixers and New Jersey...

