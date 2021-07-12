Cancel
Indians: The Tribe shouldn’t make any deals at the trade deadline unless a perfect deal comes in

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleThe Indians should stand pat at the MLB trade deadline unless they get a perfect offer. The Indians are looking like a team that’s bouncing back. Heading into the All-Star break they were on a three-game winning streak and (for all intents and purpose) swept the Rays in the three games they ended being up being able to play. The Tribe are three games above .500 and are weeks away from being at full strength for the first time in months. Standing pat and not making any moves at the deadline seems like the smart play here.

