With the PGA season winding down, players will be scrambling for FedEx Cup points when the 2021 3M Open tees off Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. Many of the world's top players are recuperating from the British Open or preparing for the Olympics, so golfers on the fringe of the top 125 are eager to improve their chances of making the playoffs. Dustin Johnson heads the field and just posted his best finish since late February, finishing in a tie for eighth at the Open Championship. The reigning FedEx Cup champion is the 15-2 favorite in the latest 2021 3M Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook, followed by Louis Oosthuizen (14-1) and Tony Finau (16-1).