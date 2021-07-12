Cancel
California drought could make housing crisis worse

By Jared Aarons
Bakersfield Channel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As California enters another period of drought, experts say the dry spell could make an already difficult housing market even worse. "This is something that we will see in the future, it's part of our climate," says Dr. Julie Kalansky, a Climate Scientist with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. "It's part of the Mediterranean climate. It's part of California. So we will continue to have these droughts."

