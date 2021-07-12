Limited Series About ‘Queen of the Negro Leagues’ Effa Manley in the Works at Alcon

The recent burst of content (thank you, streaming services!) has paved the way for some brilliant performances in television. Specifically, the resurrection of the limited series (the more prestigious alternative to “mini-series”) in recent years has been home to some of the most rewarding storylines, dynamic characters, and rich performances. While there are plenty of outstanding male performances to highlight, such as Paul Bettany’s Vision in WandaVision, Hugh Grant’s suspected killer in The Undoing, Edgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar in Watchmen, and Sam Rockwell’s Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon, it’s the women who have shined the brightest. This year, we have been gifted with series such as Mare of Easttown, Lisey’s Story, and WandaVision, all of which showcase impressive performances by women.