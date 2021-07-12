Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Limited Series About ‘Queen of the Negro Leagues’ Effa Manley in the Works at Alcon

By Tim Baysinger
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A limited series about Effa Manley, aka the “Queen of the Negro Leagues,” is in the works from Alcon Television. The project is based on James Overmyer’s novel “Queen of the Negro Leagues: Effa Manley and the Newark Eagles.” Byron Motley and Jeffrey Miiller are leading the adaptation, which is looking for talent and a showrunner.

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Satchel Paige
Person
Effa Manley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negro Leagues#Limited Series#Negro World Series#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Negro League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
World Series
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

America Ferrera Boards WeWork Limited Series at Apple

Apple’s limited series about the rise and fall of WeWork has added America Ferrera to its cast. The Emmy winner will star opposite Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in WeCrashed. Based on the Wondery podcast of the same name, the eight-episode drama will track the “greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible,” per the show’s logline.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Neil Gaiman Sets ‘Anansi Boys’ Limited Series at Amazon

Neil Gaiman is adapting his fantasy novel “Anansi Boys” into a limited series at Amazon, the studio revealed Wednesday. The “American Gods” author will write the six-episode adaptation of his 2005 book “Anansi Boys” along with Lenny Henry. The TV adaptation will begin shooting in Scotland later this year. Based...
TV SeriesCollider

7 Amazing Limited Series Performances by Unforgettable Women

The recent burst of content (thank you, streaming services!) has paved the way for some brilliant performances in television. Specifically, the resurrection of the limited series (the more prestigious alternative to “mini-series”) in recent years has been home to some of the most rewarding storylines, dynamic characters, and rich performances. While there are plenty of outstanding male performances to highlight, such as Paul Bettany’s Vision in WandaVision, Hugh Grant’s suspected killer in The Undoing, Edgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar in Watchmen, and Sam Rockwell’s Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon, it’s the women who have shined the brightest. This year, we have been gifted with series such as Mare of Easttown, Lisey’s Story, and WandaVision, all of which showcase impressive performances by women.
TV & Videoskshb.com

‘Grease’ Prequel TV Series Is In The Works

Although the original “Grease” stage musical opened on Broadway back in 1972 (and the now-classic movie followed in 1978), the teenage love story of Danny and Sandy still manages to captivate audiences to this day. Nearly 50 years later — and even after all the sequels, stage revivals and more — viewers are still longing for more of the Greasers, Pink Ladies and the rest of the Rydell High gang.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amazon's A League Of Their Own TV Show: The Cast And 5 Quick Things We Know About The Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the summer of 1992, Penny Marshall introduced the world to Dottie Hinson, her kid sister Kit, and the rest of the Rockford Peaches in instant classic, A League of Their Own. Well, fans of one of the great sports movies of our time will soon to get to relive the magic of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League when the A League of Their Own TV show on Amazon makes its debut at some point in the not-so-distant future.
Ambridge, PAErie Times-News

Ambridge will be filming site for 'A League of Their Own' TV series

AMBRIDGE — It's official: Ambridge is the Hollywood of Beaver County. How else to explain two national TV series' set to shoot scenes simultaneously in Ambridge this month?. The latest is this: Sony/Amazon Productions is ready to roll cameras in Ambridge for "A League of Their Own," a TV series adapted from the hit 1992 Tom Hanks-Geena Davis-Madonna movie about a World War II-era professional women's baseball league.
TV Series/Film

Sung Kang is About as Excited to Work on the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ TV Series as You Would Be

Even though Star Wars isn’t churning out TV shows for Disney+ as fast as Marvel Studios, there’s still plenty to be excited about when it comes to the galaxy far, far away. Along with The Book of Boba Fett and the continuation of The Mandalorian on the horizon, the live-action side of Star Wars is bringing Ewan McGregor back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own TV show. If you’re excited about the return of the Jedi Master, imagine how Fast and Furious franchise co-star Sung Kang feels as one of the show’s cast members.
TennisPosted by
TheWrap

Arthur Ashe Documentary Spotlighting Tennis Legend’s Racial and HIV Activism Set at CNN Films and HBO Max

A new documentary on the life and career of tennis great Arthur Ashe called “Citizen Ashe” is in the works for CNN Films and HBO Max. “Citizen Ashe” will be co-directed by Rex Miller (“A Chef’s Life,” “Althea”) and Sam Pollard (“4 Little Girls”) that will explore Ashe’s legacy on the court breaking barriers for Black athletes as well as off the court as an activist for HIV awareness.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘Zola’ Director Janicza Bravo Boards FX’s ‘Kindred’ Pilot

FX has tapped “Zola” director Janicza Bravo to helm its adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s “Kindred,” the cable network announced Thursday. The project, which counts Darren Aronofsky and “The Americans” duo Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields among its executive producers, is set to begin production in September. Newcomer Mallori Johnson has been cast in the lead role of Dana, a young Black woman and aspiring writer in Los Angeles who is violently pulled back and forth in time to a 19th-century plantation.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

‘Ted Lasso’ Leads 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

“Ted Lasso” topped the Television Critics Association’s list of nominees for its 37th Annual TCA Awards, with five nominations for the Apple TV+ comedy. When counting all platforms that received nods from the organization on Thursday, Netflix led the way with 15 total. Just behind the Jason Sudeikis series in...
WWEComicBook

WWE & Blumhouse Announce Limited Series About Vince McMahon and WWE's Steroid Trial

WWE and Blumhouse television officially announced the production of a new limited series, The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon, which is set to retell the events surrounding the 1993-94 United States District Court criminal between the Eastern District of New York and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Also known as "The Steroid," the case accused McMahon of conspiring to distribute steroids, possession of illegal steroids with intent to distribute and embezzlement for allegedly using money earned from WWE's parent company Titan Sports to purchase illegal steroids. He was found not guilty on July 23, 1994.
NFLAwful Announcing

Muhammad Ali-Malcolm X documentary, ‘Blood Brothers,’ coming to Netflix Sept. 9

The friendship between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X through the 1960s will be generating a considerable amount of content for viewers in upcoming months. As reported by Deadline’s Peter White, a documentary chronicling Malcolm and Ali’s relationship is coming very soon to Netflix. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali will debut Sept. 9 on the streaming network and is produced by Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish, through his Khalabo Ink Society production company.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Amazon Scraps Nicolas Cage-Led ‘Tiger King’ Series

Amazon’s “Tiger King” series that would have starred Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic has been scrapped, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The series was one of two scripted takes based on the Netflix docuseries. Peacock also has its own version on the story of Joe Schreibvogel (aka “Joe Exotic”) starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy