Entertainment

Code Entertainment Picks Up Jonathan Stokes’ Spec ‘The Vampire Asset’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 16 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: In what we hear is a mid six-figure deal, Code Entertainment has acquired the spec script The Vampire Asset by Jonathan Stokes, which they’ll fast track toward production. Vampire Asset is a franchise action story about a reluctant vampire recruited by the CIA to hunt down his former lover,...

Deadline

Liam Neeson
Jonathan Hensleigh
Entertainment
Economy
Netflix
Moviesimdb.com

Netflix Picks Up Will Smith Movie From ‘John Wick’ and ‘Atomic Blonde’ Director

Netflix is making big plays in the movie distribution game. According to Deadline, the streamer has acquired worldwide rights to the action thriller Fast & Loose starring Will Smith and helmed by John Wick director David Leitch. A Collaboration from Two Busy Big Names Deadline first reported that Fast & Loose was hitting the market in February, with every major player […]
MoviesGamespot

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page Joins The Saint Reboot Movie

Rege-Jean Page is trading his Bridgerton title as the Duke of Hastings for something a bit more adventurous. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who starred in Season 1 of the Netflix drama has signed on to lead a movie reboot of The Saint. Paramount is producing this new...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Good Times’, ‘All In the Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Headed To Amazon Prime Video/IMDb TV In Largest Streaming Deal For Norman Lear Classics

Prime Video and IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service, have closed a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television for a suite of classic television series from legendary producer Norman Lear. The series, including All in the Family, Good Times, Maude, One Day at a Time, 227, Diff’rent Strokes, The Jeffersons, Sanford and Sanford & Son, represent the largest collection of Lear series and the highest number of episodes ever available to stream at one time, according to the companies.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Henry Cavill To Star In ‘The Rosie Project’

Even after signing on to a Highlander reboot and Matthew Vaughn’s next spy action pic, Henry Cavill doesn’t look like he’s done setting up his future dance card as Deadline has confirmed that he is set to star in The Rosie Project. Steve Falk will write and direct. The story...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Black Widow’ Posts Best Non-Holiday Monday During Pandemic At Domestic B.O., Second Weekend Eyed At $24M+

After posting a record domestic opening during the pandemic with $80.3M, Disney/Marvel’s Black Widow went on to do north of $7.16M, which is the best non-holiday Monday during the Covid era to date. Paramount’s A Quiet Place Part II easily owns the best Monday during the pandemic at $9.54M, however, that was on Memorial Day. Through eight days, Black Widow stands at $87.5M, currently booked at 4,160 theaters.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Starz Inks Post Pay-One Licensing Deal For Universal Movies

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group continues its spree of licensing deals in multiple windows. The latest one is a multi-year, theatrical output pact with Starz for the Post Pay-One window. Beginning with the 2022 theatrical slate, Universal’s live-action films in the U.S. — including Jurassic World: Dominion, The 355 and Ambulance, along with Focus Features and Blumhouse movies — will become available exclusively across all U.S. Starz platforms immediately following the previously announced Pay-One windows. (The agreement also includes a selection from UFEG’s library of movies.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’: Jeffrey Pierce, Murray Bartlett, Con O’Neill Join HBO Series Based On Video Game

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Pierce, the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us video game series, is set to recur as a different character opposite Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna in HBO’s high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise. Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neil have also joined the cast of The Last of Us, from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Emmy Nominations Analysis: Crowd Pleasers, ‘Crown’ Pleasers & Increasing Diversity Make A Mark, But Seven Actors From ‘Hamilton’ – Really?

The Television Academy should be proud in many ways of its nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, a diverse list to be sure that includes 37 different programs receiving five or more nominations, including such great newcomers as Hacks and Ted Lasso, and an impressive 45 first-time performer nominees including Mj Rodriguez, up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Pose, making her the first transgender performer ever in a lead acting category. Diverse casts in shows such as I May Destroy You, Bridgerton, The Boys, the canceled Lovecraft Country and Pose, This Is Us, Black-ish, The Underground Railroad and more show the TV Academy is ever-increasingly recognizing changes in the industry — however slow it can seem — and the world around us. I will get to Hamilton’s 12 nominations imminently.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Apple Sets Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries In Multi-Year First Look Movie Deal

EXCLUSIVE: In competition, Apple has landed a multi-year, first-look deal for scripted feature films with Hyperobject Industries, the multi-platform production company from Oscar-winning writer/director/producer Adam McKay. McKay brings a team that includes his longtime producer Kevin Messick and producers Betsy Koch, Todd Schulman and Maeve Cullinane. He formed Hyperobject Industries...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Lionsgate Acquires 20% Of Spyglass Media And Most Of Its 200-Title Library In Broad Strategic Partnership Including First Look Television Deal

Lionsgate has acquired the vast majority of the Spyglass Media Group’s feature film library of approximately 200 titles and formed a strategic content partnership, the two companies announced today. The agreement gives Lionsgate a 20% investment stake in Spyglass. whose major assets include the latest installment of the Scream blockbuster horror franchise to be released January 14, 2022, the hit movie The Upside, the iconic fashion competition series Project Runway, and the revival of the Hellraiser franchise, currently in pre-production.

