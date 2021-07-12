Home Run Derby: No. 3 Matt Olson vs. No. 6 Trey Mancini

One home run derby matchup that might get overlooked is Oakland’s Matt Olson against Baltimore’s Trey Mancini. Olson has slugged 23 home runs and can pretty much hit it out of any park. He’s hit 11 home runs at home and 12 on the road, so taking his hacks on the road hasn’t been a problem for him. Furthermore, the fact that he’s able to put up impressive numbers despite playing half his games in a pitcher’s park like the Oakland Coliseum is just one example of his raw power. Olson might not be a household name because he plays in Oakland, but he’ll be looking to change that after Monday night.