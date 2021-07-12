Cancel
Public Health

Zach Johnson (COVID-19) Withdraws from British Open

SportsGrid
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Johnson recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to play in this week’s British Open. It’s a tough loss for Johnson as he has historically been awesome at British Opens. In his 16 appearances, he’s made 12 cuts, along with three top 10s and eight top 25s.

