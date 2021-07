The City of DeRidder City Council met at 5:30 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021. Councilwoman Moore was absent, Councilman Williams left early. Nancy Tower, of Longville, made a presentation regarding Business Workforce and Recovery Solutions, a company supporting comprehensive disaster recovery. Their purpose is to collaborate with non profits and helping to unite all support group agencies, to provide direct services like training and consulting, and to identify gaps and help to fill them. They will begin taking clients August 11 and will hold an event a the Chamber of Commerce on August 31.