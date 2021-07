Ellen Westerhaus was recognized by the JC Breakfast Optimist Club with their “Making A Difference For Youth Award” on Wednesday. Joe Handlos shared letters of support for Ellen, which contained three focuses. One was that she sets the standard; secondly, she is a protector of the standard and thirdly that Ellen impacts the standard. One of the letters was from Brian Hagemeister, retired educator/former Drama teacher at Junction City High School (JCHS).