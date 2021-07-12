Cancel
Rogers County, OK

RoCo’s Route 66 receives bike route designation

By From Staff Reports
Claremore Daily Progress
Claremore Daily Progress
 16 days ago
Route 66 runs through Claremore.  PROGRESS PHOTO/Cydney Baron

Bicycle tourism is booming.

This week, Rogers County Commissioners were called on to vote for what promises to be a tourism boost in Rogers County.

“Bicycle tourism is a growing industry in North America presently contributing $47 billion per year to the economies of the communities that provide facilities for such tourism,” Commissioner Ron Burrows read from the official proclamation.

The American Association State Highway and Transportation Officials have designed a corridor paralleling historical route 66 in the state of Oklahoma which will be developed as USBR66, they said.

USBR66 will traverse through Rogers County and may provide a benefit to local residents and businesses, Burrows read.

The goal of the designation is to raise awareness of bicycle tourism in the greater Tulsa region and to promote historic route 66.

Once the official designation has been made, signage will be placed along the designated route and the county will be asked to maintain the route.

Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore Daily Progress

Claremore, OK
Media Account for Claremore Daily Progress

