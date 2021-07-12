Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Brazil's soy boom takes a toll on traditional farming communities

Posted by 
PRX
PRX
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tarcísio Maistricz talks softly on the front porch of his wooden cabin, his wife beside him. He’s a young leader of a traditional community known as Marcondes in the countryside of the Brazilian state of Paraná. Most of the families in Marcondes have been here since their ancestors emigrated from Ukraine a century ago.

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

PRX

PRX

Minneapolis, MN
368
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio International (PRI) is a global non-profit media company focused on the intersection of journalism and engagement to effect positive change in people’s lives. PRI is merging with PRX to create a new media company.

 https://www.pri.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Pigs#Poultry#Soy#Brazilian#Sul#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

British meat suppliers linked to destruction of the Amazon

Meat suppliers to British supermarkets and the NHS have been linked with a farmer accused of illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, The Telegraph can reveal. Multiple fires were recorded on land belonging to a Brazilian farmer that had been designated for protection after earlier deforestation, according to satellite data seen by the Bureau for Investigative Journalism (TBIJ).
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Can food systems really get to net zero?

Around the world, achieving net zero emissions by the middle of this century has become a rallying cry to keep climate change in check and avoid its worst impacts. Over 120 countries — from highly industrialized nations like Canada, Germany, and the UK to developing economies such as Myanmar, Sudan, and Tuvalu — have set their sights on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to less than the amount that can be captured, either naturally or through new technologies.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Top soy producer Brazil to boost plantings for 15th year, Datagro

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Buoyed by strong demand, Brazilian farmers are poised to expand their soybean area for the 15th consecutive year, a survey by agribusiness consultancy Datagro released on Friday showed. The area planted with soybeans in the world’s largest producer and exporter is expected to increase...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Organic Farming Battle Pits Aquaponics, Hydroponics Against Traditional Soil Farms

by Abigail Sterling and Kenny Choi SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The global organic farming market is expected to hit $103 billion dollars this year, up 8% from last year. In the U.S., part of the growth is due to high-tech indoor farming. The growing trend is raising questions about the true meaning of organic. Organic shoppers rely on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) “organic” label to buy their produce. What they likely don’t know is that more and more of it is grown hydroponically (plants grown in liquid nutrient solutions instead of soil), aquaponically (plants and fish grown in aquaculture...
Delaware StateLancaster Farming

Delaware Farmers Talk Soil Conservation, Climate Change

Blaine Hitchens is a soil health champion, but the Laurel farmer admits there are still some crop decisions he regrets. “I planted green early (last year) and the slugs ate my breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said at a July 16 discussion and press event with Sen. Tom Carper to discuss soil conservation practices and the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
Union Parish, LAfgazette.com

Pandemic, storms take toll on beef and poultry

While Union Parish, along with the rest of the United States, tries to recover and regain its economic footing after the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no denying that North Louisiana has had more obstacles than most to overcome. On top of the pandemic, Union Parish and North Louisiana faced tropical storms, a hurricane and two winter storm events.
Agriculturefao.org

Read-out of the bilateral meeting between FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and the Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Food of Guatemala, José Ángel López Camposeco

29 July 2021, Rome - FAO Director-General, QU Dongyu, and the Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Food of Guatemala, José Ángel López Camposeco, had a bilateral meeting today. The Minister noted that Guatemala, in macroeconomic terms, was not affected as hard by the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to other Latin...
SoccerTriangle

Brazil vs Colombia – a deeper look into Tite’s Brazil

Last month in the 2021 Copa America, Brazil faced Colombia in the group stage in what was a highly anticipated match. Brazil, the host nation and the reigning Copa America champions, had to come from behind to controversially win 2-1 after Colombia took the lead with a world-class goal from Luis Diaz. However, this was also particularly interesting for several other reasons as well. Colombia was the first real test that Brazil had to play thus far, and the way this match panned out was very similar to Brazil’s Quarterfinal match against Belgium at the 2018 World Cup. Overall, this game between Brazil and Colombia was a perfect showpiece for how this Brazilian team plays under their manager, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, otherwise known as Tite, and how opposing teams attempt to counter their system.
Coleharbor, NDKFYR-TV

Drought takes a toll on crops near Garrision, Coleharbor

COLEHARBOR, N.D. - North Dakota farmers knew this year was going to be dry, but they never expected it would be this bad. According to the latest drought monitor, the drought covers the entire state. Most areas are in severe to extreme drought. Producers in the Garrison and Coleharbor area are in an exceptional drought.
AgriculturePhys.org

New insights on flowering could boost cassava crops

Two new publications examining cassava flowering reveal insights into the genetic and environmental factors underpinning one of the world's most critical food security crops. A tropical root crop that is a daily staple food to hundreds of millions of people in Africa and increasingly being used by smallholder farmers in commercial production, cassava has historically been difficult for plant breeders to improve in part because of delayed and poor production of flowers.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint — ‘Less food waste, lower carbon footprints and a socially sensitive food system’: Tech-enabled farming intensification is the only science-based path to sustainability

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Several trends become quickly apparent when we engage the public about agriculture. Consumers across the industrialized world reject concepts like “factory” and “technology.” There is a perception that says big is bad and the tiny, quaint food production methods of yesteryear can easily provide adequate sustenance for a growing planet.
Agricultureagdaily.com

PowerPollen teams with Bayer for corn-yield opportunity

PowerPollen, a company whose Pollination-on-Demand technology gives farmers greater flexibility by allowing them to optimize the timing of pollinations, has entered into a commercial license agreement with Bayer. The agreement, which is intended to help corn seed production growers increase their yields, allows Bayer to access the Iowa-based ag tech company’s first scalable pollination technology for corn seed.
Businessyoursun.com

LETTER: Inflation takings its toll on commodities

Has anyone noticed the “stealth inflation” being implemented by the commodity producers? What they are doing is reducing the size/volume of their commodities and increasing the price, while the container size remains the same. An example is clothes washing detergent. The volume has gone from 100 ounces to 93 ounces. The price has gone from $11.99 to $13.99. If one looks at the price one would think that the price has gone up 16%, but in reality the price has gone from $.012/oz. to $0.15/oz. or 25%.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy