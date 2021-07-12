Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Pelican Debuts A Rugged Collection Of Outdoor Camp Gear, Bags, & Accessories

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last 45-years. Pelican has built an unparalleled reputation for producing some of the world’s most trusted hard cases and bags, with the Southern California company boasting an expansive range of immensely durable vessels for protecting and transporting gear. And while it’s an undisputed leader in the hard case segment, the lauded American brand has now announced plans to expand its product range with the debut of the new ‘Pelican Outdoor Collection’.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Foam#Long Gun#American
Related
Interior DesignDezeen

Zoe rug collection by Daria Zinovatnaya for Gan

Dezeen Showroom: Ukrainian designer Daria Zinovatnaya has created the Zoe rug collection for Gan, applying her signature bold shapes and colours. The Zoe collection consists of two rugs, Kubb and Sool, which are available in two sizes. Both feature colourful planes and geometries reminiscent of the Bauhaus and Russian suprematists...
Beauty & Fashionhiconsumption.com

This Black-On-Black Hamilton Field Watch Is As Distinctive As It Is Understated

Between its robust build quality, respected brand heritage, and diverse design selection, Hamilton’s Khaki Field collection has long served as one of the best value propositions in the watch industry. However, because of the timepiece’s obvious military influences, it’s traditionally been done up in more subdued hues like brown and olive drab. At least until now.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

The 18 Best Summer Pants For Men

When the days start to lengthen and the temperature begins to climb, most men take that as a cue to tuck their pants away until the weather is more accommodating of the extra coverage. With little exception, May through September becomes a time wherein shorts and swim trunks reign supreme, effectively replacing their long-legged counterparts as the acting MO. After all, on those afternoons when it’s pushing 95-plus, the last thing you want is to be caught out in the heat rocking heavy dark denim. In addition to being downright uncomfortable, it’s also a surefire way to wind up drenched in sweat, fabric clinging to your legs with no hope of coming free.
Travelgearjunkie.com

Best Outdoor Gear Deals of the Week

This week, find great deals on Mountain Hardwear, Topo Designs, Icebreaker, and more. Icebreaker RealFleece Merino Descender Long Sleeve Zip Jacket — Men’s & Women’s: $135 (Up to 40% Off) A technical midlayer designed for cold-weather activities, this jacket consists mostly of merino wool with a small amount of nylon...
Carshiconsumption.com

BMW Bucks The Black-On-Black Trend With An Exclusive Red-Grilled X5 SUV

Automakers love blacked-out limited-editions, and BMW is certainly no exception. Over the past few years, the German-based manufacturer has rolled out any number of sinister special releases, using names like ‘Black Fire’ or ‘Dark Shadow’ to designate their exclusive dark paint schemes. And while most of these have been reserved for the European or Asian markets, this one is actually coming to the USA.
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

Everyday Carry: Grimace

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times and we’ll say it a thousand times more: your everyday carry loadout should be tailored specifically to your personal budget, needs, and style. And while many folks find themselves flocking to similarly formatted and styled gear (all-black EDC is always in style and wildly popular), there’s no rule that says you have to also adhere to common tastes. If you want an all-black loadout, more power to you. But if you’d prefer something a bit more unique — like, say, a collection of pocket-sized tools done up in the same purple hue as a well-known fast-food chain’s fictional monster mascot that debuted back in 1971 — you can have that, too. In fact, that’s exactly what we have for you today in this week’s everyday carry pocket dump.
Apparelbassmaster.com

Gear Review: Huk Tide Point Collection

The Huk Tide Point collection of shirts are packed with features that make it an outstanding choice for any angler. Both short and long sleeve options are offered in the Tide Point collection with solid and plaid color designs available. The material used to build the Tide Point collection is a very light weight, 100% polyester textured fabric which is extremely quick drying yet still protects you from the sun with a 30-plus UPF rating. Another great feature of the material is the four-way stretch system that allows you to have a full range of motion and also makes it a comfortable fit.
HobbiesMLive.com

Summer savings on outdoor, hiking, camping gear at Backcountry

Summer isn’t over yet. Take your next outdoor adventure by storm with Backcountry’s savings on hiking and camping gear. With price markdowns on top-rated brands like North Face and Stoic, Backcountry is the perfect place to start browsing for your next trip into the wilderness (or the backyard, whatever works for you).
LifestylePhotofocus

Three bags to bring to the beach with your photography gear

Does bringing three bags for your camera gear when going to the beach seem like overkill? It’s actually not! Read on to see why I bring three separate bags to the beach to help protect my gear. 1. Camera bag. If you’re heading out for a leisurely day at the...
Home & GardenGear Patrol

The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands for Your Patio, Balcony or Backyard

Though often regarded as a summertime activity, enjoying the outdoor air in all its forms is not really all that seasonal; in most parts of the country, a patio, balcony or backyard is perfectly usable three seasons of the year. Which makes its status as patron furniture buying afterthought all the more confusing — why sit on tailgate chairs and use coolers for tables?
ShoppingGear Patrol

Keep Crushing Summer with the Best New Outdoor Gear of July 2021

In case you didn't hear, summer outdoor activities are in full swing... quite literally. This Thursday marks the return of the Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championships, where the country's top lumberjacks (and jills) bust out their finest axes and saws to chop and slash their way to woodcutting glory. Taking place...
hiconsumption.com

SOG’s Terminus XR Tactical Folding Knife Gets An Ultralight Walnut Handle

As a brand, SOG is known for their close ties to the tactical and military communities. Typically (and especially in recent years), that results in thoroughly modern knife and tool releases suitable for hard usage. But that doesn’t mean the company strays away from the occasional heritage-inspired release, as evidenced by this limited-edition take on SOG’s Terminus XR tactical folding knife.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Canine-Friendly Camping Gear

The Kings Peak Tent is a piece of camping equipment for explorers looking to maintain a comfortable spot to rest in the wilderness that also offers space for their canine companion. The tent offers space for up to two people to comfortably sleep, while also providing an additional area for up to two dogs to sleep that is completed with a separate doggy door. This enables pets to comfortably come along for the trip without having to have them sleep in the main area in the night.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Nike ACG Debuts the Air Nasu 2 in Three Rugged Colorways

‘s outdoor-focused Nike ACG sub-label has presented its latest footwear silhouette: the ACG Air Nasu 2. A lightweight-yet-rugged follow-up to the original ACG Air Nasu — a style that debuted as part of ACG’s Fall 2020 “Mt. Fuji” collection — the Air Nasu 2 retains the ACG Air Humara-inspired ethos of its predecessor, but supplies an upgraded construction with plenty of new material embellishments.
CarsHypebae

Explore the Outdoors With BTS x Helinox's Camping Gear

Expanding its long list of collaborators including Stussy and ADERERROR, outdoor brand Helinox has teamed up with HYBE Corporation for the second time to create a range of BTS-themed camping gear. Comprised of tents, chairs and more, the collection is covered with the K-pop group’s signature color, purple. The 3P...
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Pelican Outdoor Rugged Silicone Camera Lens Cover

Pelican Outdoor rugged silicone camera lens cover protects your precious lens during your adventure. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The universal camera lens cap measures 2.75 x 2.75 x 2.25 inches and weighs 1.76 ounces. As shown in the images, with the flexible design, the cover works with most lenses from 67mm to 120mm. Meanwhile, it’s available in two colors to meet different personal preferences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy