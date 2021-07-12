Pelican Debuts A Rugged Collection Of Outdoor Camp Gear, Bags, & Accessories
Over the last 45-years. Pelican has built an unparalleled reputation for producing some of the world’s most trusted hard cases and bags, with the Southern California company boasting an expansive range of immensely durable vessels for protecting and transporting gear. And while it’s an undisputed leader in the hard case segment, the lauded American brand has now announced plans to expand its product range with the debut of the new ‘Pelican Outdoor Collection’.hiconsumption.com
