Margot (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday and is set to play seven innings in right field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The fact that the Rays are comfortable having Margot play nearly an entire game in his first rehab contest suggests he likely won't be in Durham for long before returning from the 10-day injured list. Margot, who has been on the shelf since July 7, will likely push Kevin Kiermaier for an everyday role in the outfield alongside Austin Meadows and Randy Arozarena once he's reinstated.