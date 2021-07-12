How Good is Maxey?

Cancel
Despite the terrible ending to this season, there was a bright spot as Tyrese Maxey took a big step forward in the playoffs and gave the Sixer fans a silver lining after the black clouds of the Atlanta meltdown. Maxey ended the regular season playing at his highest level as he showed obvious improvements on both sides of the ball. On offense he was more committed to taking the ball all the way to the rim, seeking contact, and he was quicker to shoot the three. Against Washington in the playoffs he really emerged scoring 15 points in the Game Four loss (2 out of 3 from three) and 13 points in the Game Five win. In that game he entered the game at the end of the first with Washington up four and got cooking. He threw a lob to Howard for a dunk. Then Maxey with a pull-up jumper. A dime to Korkmaz for a dunk. Then Maxey drives all the way to the rim for two. Then Maxey with a steal and he takes it the length for a layup. The team was pretty flat without Embiid in the first half, but Maxey took over a playoff game for about four minutes. He played 26 minutes in that game. Then Game Six against Atlanta: The Maxey Game. He scores 16 points and knocks down a huge three with nine minutes to go in the fourth and the Sixers up by 3. Maxey clinches the game by knocking down pressure free throws to ice it. Maxey was the fourth quarter Game Six closer! I am just so grateful that Mike Muscala hit the shot that allowed the Sixers to draft Tyrese Maxey. There hasn’t been that much to be grateful for as Philly fans lately, but that shot remains a fortunate bright spot.

