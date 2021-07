The Detroit Red Wings extended their contract with defenseman Gustav Lindström by two years in 2021. And that has once again revived a curious speculation about the young NHL player. Fans on social media are asking if Lindström is related to another Red Wing legend, Nicklas Lidström. Rest assured the rumors and speculation have reached the younger Swede. And he had an amusing response to them. We set the record straight on the apparent relation between Gustav Lindström and Nicklas Lidström.