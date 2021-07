What’s the point in racing if you aren’t aiming to make things better? Whether you’re looking to improve your machine, your reaction times, your teamwork, or your life, racing can make all of that happen and more. There is no better trial for a new motorcycle than one by fire, and that’s exactly what the Suicide Machine Co. racing team set out to do last weekend with a pair of unproven LiveWire One electric motorcycles. The team pit their rides against some of the best gas-powered bikes in the world, and while they didn’t exactly win, they experimented and proved racing is fucking cool.