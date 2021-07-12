Cancel
NFL

Jalen Ramsey: Bills’ Tre’Davious White among top-5 CBs in NFL, someone I would like to play with given the chance

By Ryan Talbot
newyorkupstate.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Sean McDermott took over as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, he made Tre’Davious White his first draft pick. It’s something that White does not take lightly. “Me and Coach McDermott, when I see him on the field sometimes, I tell him, ‘I really appreciate you for taking a chance on me as your first draft pick when you first got here as your first head coaching job,’” White said last season after his team’s 48-19 win over the Denver Broncos. “It’s special. Me and him have a special bond because he picked me to be his first pick to try and turn this thing around.”

#Cbs#American Football#Cbs#The Buffalo Bills#The Denver Broncos#Barstool Sports#Gameday
