Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ryan Moore (back) Withdraws from British Open

SportsGrid
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Moore won’t compete at this week’s British Open due to a back issue. With Moore, Johnson and Louis De Jager (COVID-19) all out, they’ll be replaced in the field by Adam Long, Sam Horsfield and Dylan Frittelli. Moore had a strong outing last week at the John Deere Classic...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#John Deere Classic#Back Injury#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Golfer Justin Thomas sends great tweet about Olympic village

Justin Thomas sent a great tweet about the Olympics on Tuesday in Japan. Thomas is among the golfers representing the US at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old shared some perspective about the Olympics, while poking fun at himself. He joked that he went to the Olympic Village for a workout on Monday night and that nobody was fighting him for the 20-pound weights.
GolfCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics 2020 golf predictions, odds, field: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour majors are done for the year, and now many of the top golfers will chase international glory when the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament tees off Thursday. The event at Kasumigaseki Country Club will be without top names Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who tested positive for COVID-19. But newly-minted Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa of the USA, Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Japanese hero and reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will be among many stars in the Olympics 2020 golf field in Saitama.
Theater & DanceGolf Digest

Brooks Koepka’s wild dance moves, Phil Mickelson’s unique giveaway and Justin Thomas’ deflating welcome-to-the-Olympics moment

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we can’t even begin to imagine the dinner-table conversations in Minjee and Min Woo Lee’s house. “So, kids, what did you do today?” “Well, mom, I won the Scottish Open on the European Tour.” “Very good, Min Woo. And you, Minjee?” (Fast-forward two weeks) “Well, I won a major championship on the LPGA.” Good lord. Let’s just say it took a LOT less for my sister and I to impress our parents. In any event, little bro Min Woo had fun with the situation:
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Zalatoris withdraws from British Open with injury

SANDWICH, England, July 16 (Reuters) - American Will Zalatoris withdrew from the British Open before the start of his second round on Friday after he injured himself while hacking out of deep rough on the 15th hole. Zalatoris, who had finished tied-eighth or better in three of his past four...
GolfLewiston Morning Tribune

British Open is back, along with the quirks of links golf

SANDWICH, England — Danny Willett shrugged his shoulders, grabbed his tee, and returned to his caddie beside No. 4 tee at Royal St. George’s. He’d just hit what he thought was the ideal drive during his final practice round at the British Open, only for one of the bumps on the course’s lunar-like landscape to throw it offline and into the rough.
GolfInland Valley Daily Bulletin

British Open: Louis Oosthuizen holds lead, Collin Morikawa one back

SANDWICH, England — So flawless for so long, Louis Oosthuizen started making his worst swings of the week as his two-shot lead evaporated in the British Open on Saturday. With an hour left in a third round as undulating as the fairways at Royal St. George’s, Oosthuizen found himself tied for the lead with Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth and facing a 10-foot par putt to avoid falling behind.
Golfmadison

Jordan Spieth rolls back the clock to start British Open

SANDWICH, England — Jordan Spieth rolled in putts like it was 2017. Louis Oosthuizen put those runner-up finishes in the last two majors out of mind and soared to the top of the leaderboard. They gave the British Open a familiar feel on Thursday. Normalcy returned to the wind-swept links...
SportstheScore

Molinari withdraws from Olympics with back injury

Francesco Molinari has pulled out of the golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics due to a back injury, the Italian star announced on Sunday. The 38-year-old shared a message on Twitter after missing the cut at the Open Championship, informing fans he won't be heading to Japan. The 2018 Open...
GolfTexarkana Gazette

'Pinball machine' | British Open is back, along with the quirks of links golf

SANDWICH, England — Danny Willett shrugged his shoulders, grabbed his tee, and returned to his caddie beside the fourth tee at Royal St. George's. He'd just hit what he thought was the ideal drive during his final practice round at the British Open, only for one of the bumps on the course's lunar-like landscape to throw it offline and into the rough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy