Special Weather Statement issued for Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Susquehanna A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL BROOME AND NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES At 605 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Brackney, or 8 miles northwest of Montrose, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kirkwood, Conklin, Hallstead, New Milford, Great Bend, Friendsville, Brackney, Salt Springs State Park, Lakeside and Hickory Grove. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.