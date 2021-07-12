Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Set for one-inning rehab start

Carrasco (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch one inning in a rehab game at High-A Brooklyn on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Since being acquired in January from Cleveland, Carrasco has been sidelined with a sore elbow and a torn hamstring, but he finally looks to be closing in on his Mets debut now that he's been cleared to move on to the final phase of his recovery program. Because of his lengthy layoff from game action, Carrasco will be eased back in Thursday with a light pitch count, and he'll gradually ramp up his workload from there. The Mets are loosely targeting early August for Carrasco to return from the 60-day injured list, assuming he endures no setbacks with the hamstring during the rehab assignment.