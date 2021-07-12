Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Set for one-inning rehab start

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrasco (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch one inning in a rehab game at High-A Brooklyn on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. Since being acquired in January from Cleveland, Carrasco has been sidelined with a sore elbow and a torn hamstring, but he finally looks to be closing in on his Mets debut now that he's been cleared to move on to the final phase of his recovery program. Because of his lengthy layoff from game action, Carrasco will be eased back in Thursday with a light pitch count, and he'll gradually ramp up his workload from there. The Mets are loosely targeting early August for Carrasco to return from the 60-day injured list, assuming he endures no setbacks with the hamstring during the rehab assignment.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Rehab#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBknbr.com

Giants acquire third-base prospect in trade with Mets [report]

The Giants’ first move before the trade deadline involves the only player acquired at last year’s deadline. According to The New York Daily News, San Francisco has traded left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda to the New York Mets in exchange for infield prospect Will Toffey. Banda, 27, was mostly a flop...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mets reportedly have trade interest in big name third basemen

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup, and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, though it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBYardbarker

Home Run Derby has paid Pete Alonso more money than the Mets have

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso. Alonso on Monday won the Home Run Derby, marking his second straight crown. The 26-year-old also won in 2019, when he won NL Rookie of the Year and led the NL with 53 home runs. Alonso beat Salvador Perez...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Reports: Mets Close To Acquiring Veteran Starting Pitcher

The New York Mets have been atop the NL East for most of 2021, despite a crazy rash of injuries. After adding Jacob deGrom to the injured list, the team was in serious need of another starting pitcher, and it appears that they found one in veteran Rich Hill. The...
MLBNew York Post

Mets reached out to Yoenis Cespedes about possible reunion during injury crisis

DENVER — The Mets, pummeled by injuries in the season’s first half, spoke with Yoenis Cespedes’ representation about a possible return of the lively outfielder, multiple industry sources told The Post. The talks didn’t go very far because Cespedes, who impressed scouts with his appearance and performance at a Florida...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: 6 All-Stars we could see traded to Queens this month

The New York Mets may not acquire an All-Star player this month via trade, but who knows? All-Stars aren’t off-limits. And the Mets, who could use a boost at the plate and on the mound, are a candidate to potentially pull off one of the bigger blockbuster trades of the summer.
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets News: Trade for Rich Hill is straight up thievery

Jul 18, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill (14) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The New York Mets kicked off their attempt to add before the July 30 trade deadline with a...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Predicting where big names land at the trade deadline | Yankees, Mets, Phillies acquire stars

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is just five days away, giving contenders one last chance to improve before the stretch run for a pennant. Two serious contenders made significant moves over the weekend: The always-aggressive San Diego Padres got the big-name hunting going by swinging a trade for MLB hits leader Adam Frazier, and the Tampa Bay Rays added thump by acquiring veteran slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Max Scherzer, Jose Ramirez, More

The Washington Nationals' latest losing run put them eight games back of first place in the National League East. And their position in the days prior to Friday's trade deadline will be monitored closely because of the potential availability of Max Scherzer. If the veteran is made available, he will...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB rumors: Mets trying to trade for Max Scherzer hints at Jacob deGrom’s uncertain return

The New York Mets are attempting to make the biggest splash at the MLB trade deadline in the form of acquiring Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. While most of the attention on the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline has been centered around adding a big bat, potentially Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, the NL East leaders could be looking for Jacob deGrom insurance as well.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets injury updates: Carlos Carrasco’s debut date set; Noah Syndergaard takes significant step

Aside from any deals acting general manager Zack Scott makes ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Mets know they’re adding a new arm to the rotation on Friday. Manager Luis Rojas said pitcher Carlos Carrasco is in line to make his season debut in Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. He missed the entire first half of the season due to a hamstring tear suffered at the end of spring training.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Mets should trade for ex-MVP ASAP

The clock is ticking on the Mets. As the July 30 MLB trade deadline approaches, all eyes are on the NL East leaders. Will Sandy Alderson, under direction from aggressive, win-now owner Steve Cohen, go for broke and deal away the future for a chance to win a World Series now? Is the need for a starting pitcher more acute than the one for another bat? How will the market shake out?

Comments / 0

Community Policy