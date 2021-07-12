Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR CHESTER COUNTY At 605 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Quarryville, or near Willow Street, moving east at 20 mph. The storms near Coatesville have weakened, but storms farther west in Lancaster County may yet produce damaging winds as they enter Chester County in the next hour. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include West Chester, Coatesville, Downingtown, Kennett Square, Parkesburg, West Grove, Honey Brook, Elverson, Homeville, Cochranville, Marshallton, Lionville-Marchwood, Glenmoore, Chester Springs, Lionville, Hockessin, West Goshen, Malvern, Atglen and South Coatesville. This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 300 and 321. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH