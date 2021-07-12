Cancel
Borden County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Borden, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Mitchell by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Borden; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland; Mitchell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GLASSCOCK...WEST CENTRAL MITCHELL...NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHERN BORDEN...HOWARD AND SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 505 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Forsan, or 11 miles southeast of Big Spring, moving northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Garden City, Stanton, Coahoma, Forsan, Sand Springs, Lomax, Big Spring Country Club, Vincent, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Stanton Municipal Aiport and Elbow. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 153 and 202.

alerts.weather.gov

