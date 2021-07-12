Cancel
MLB

Mariners' Will Vest: Booted off 40-man roster

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

The Mariners designated Vest for assignment Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The transaction clears room on the 40-man roster for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list. A rookie right-handed reliever, Vest worked mostly in low-leverage spots out of the Seattle bullpen, accruing a 6.17 ERA and 1.60 WHIP to go with six holds across 35 innings. Since the Mariners acquired Vest with a Rule 5 selection in December, he'll have to be offered back to the Tigers if he isn't scooped up off waivers.

