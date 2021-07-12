Carrie Underwood’s Latest Instagram With Her Husband Is Prompting Fans to Celebrate

Did Carrie Underwood take a Las Vegas residency gig to save her marriage? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop investigates the story. The National Enquirer is reporting Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are on “thin ice,” forcing the country singer to take a residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas Hotel. This way, the tabloid says, the family can stay together. “For too many years, they were headed in opposite direction. They were halfway across the country from each other, and it really put a strain on their marriage. Settling down in Las Vegas seemed like the best compromise,” an inside source told the publication. Fisher apparently advocated for the stationary gigs.