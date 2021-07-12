Carrie Underwood’s Latest Instagram With Her Husband Is Prompting Fans to Celebrate
Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are celebrating 11 years of marriage. To commemorate their special day, the country music singer shared a heartwarming selfie of her and Mike enjoying each other’s company. The Grammy-winning artist was all smiles in the candid pic, which she captioned: “Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you!”www.goodhousekeeping.com
