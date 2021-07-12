Hip to hate Oilers' Keith deal, but the veteran defenceman can still play

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the Oilers are feverishly working over the next 24 hours on a plan to move James Neal. Will he be bought out? Will he stay put or be traded? Meanwhile, the team has elected not to qualify forwards Jujhar Khaira and Dominik Kahun. Does that mean their time in Edmonton is over? Who are the most likely targets for the Oilers in free agency and what’s the latest on Zach Hyman? Finally, is there any chance Ryan Getzlaf could be on the Oilers radar?