Hip to hate Oilers' Keith deal, but the veteran defenceman can still play
EDMONTON — It’s hip to hate on the Duncan Keith deal. Tragically, the only Hip going on in my world is coming out of my Bluetooth speaker. Sources confirm that the Edmonton Oilers upgraded their second-pairing, left-side defenceman position Monday by trading 93-game NHLer Caleb Jones and a third-round pick for three-time Stanley Cup winner, 1,200-game, two-time Olympic team defenceman Duncan Keith.www.sportsnet.ca
