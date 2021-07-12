How High Will Sepp Kuss Climb?

It was just a flick of the elbow. Pull through. Sepp Kuss, the talented American climber on Jumbo-Visma, was on the attack during the final stage of the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné, and Tadej Pogačar, the even more talented Slovenian all-arounder on UAE Team Emirates, was covering his move. Flick went Kuss’s elbow, accompanied by a quick over-the-shoulder glance. The message of a flick is simple enough, but it often carries subtext. Pull through if you can. Pull through if you dare. Pull through, asshole, and do your work. But that day, the subtext was something else, an acknowledgement and respect, a sign of the fireworks we’d see in a month.