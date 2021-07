ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A teenager was killed when a vehicle left the road and crashed along the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service. The fatal crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday on the North Carolina portion of the parkway not far from Standing Rock Overlook, officials said in a release. Investigators say Alexis Bolduc, 18, of Mocksville, died at the scene. The driver, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.