The Functional Upper-Body Workout for Killer Arms

Let’s be honest with ourselves: Equipment is never really the barrier to getting fit. You can get in very decent shape by simply doing bodyweight workouts. You can shed weight with a pair of shoes and a flight of stairs. You can get top-to-bottom ripped — and we do mean ripped — with nothing more than a simple pull-up bar, what Derek Holmes, a personal trainer in Chicago calls. “the most under-appreciated tool at the gym.” A good pull-up bar workout, he argues, is an essential part of any fitness regimen. “Yes, it’s used for pull-ups,” he says, “but it can do so much more.”