It’s easy to say, in hindsight, that the Orioles did not do enough to address their lack of starting pitching coming into the season. A lengthy injury to staff ace John Means, and the repeated poor performances from Jorge López and Matt Harvey have made that painfully obvious. But it is also worth noting that there was an expectation entering the year that many of the club’s younger, less experienced arms were ready to take on a significant big league workload. To this point, that has not been the case.