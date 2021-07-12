Almost in the clear on Woolfolk. Mostly the cheap signs now -- the 9th and

Ahead of preseason practices, Auburn Undercover is counting down the 50 most valuable players on Auburn's 2021 roster. A few notes to set the table: These rankings are based on a player's previous contributions to the team, as well as his assumed impact in 2021 — how important he is expected to be to Auburn's success in both production and the win-loss column. It is not simply Auburn's best players in descending order. If a freshman is included on the list, his positioning is obviously a projection of his talent and significance to his respective position group.