Almost in the clear on Woolfolk. Mostly the cheap signs now -- the 9th and

Luka Garza may be the greatest player in the history of Iowa basketball, but many fans and analysts have questioned whether his game fits in the modern NBA. Garza ranks anywhere from 50th to 67th on prominent NBA Draft big boards, and his doubters and believers alike will get their first glimpse at Garza’s professional future during this Thursday’s draft. Will Garza’s historically great college production result in his name being called, or will his professional career begin either as an undrafted free agent or as an overseas prospect?
