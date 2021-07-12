Cancel
Indians' Doug Nikhazy: Catches on with Cleveland

CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cleveland has selected Nikhazy with the 58th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. Nikhazy doesn't have ideal size -- he's generously listed at six-foot, 205 pounds -- and his fastball tops out in the low-90s, but he could be one of the first starting pitchers from this class to reach the majors. The undersized lefty has a long track record of success at Mississippi, logging a career 2.81 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 204.2 innings, and his 38.2 percent strikeout rate as a junior was a career-best mark. He has a deep four-pitch mix, but none of his offerings are true plus pitches. Nikhazy projects as a No. 4 starter if everything pans out.

