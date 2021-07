So, the statue on London Road of Billy McNeill holding up the European Cup will still be on its own for at least another year. This was one of the more painful exits of them all, and very sadly it means that the negativity and the pessimists will now prevail both in the media and more perniciously, within our own ranks, and that is even before Ange has got a start! Which player is now going to be attracted to Celtic? And more importantly, how are we going to get rid of our ruinously expensive deadwood?