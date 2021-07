This was a qualifying game from 3 weeks ago but fun to see Tobey's stats! ( In the highlights, Tobey was hitting three-pointers and got a lot of close buckets, assisted from Luca.) Really happy for Tobey!!! Slovenia are my favorites now. Sorry USA. It’s difficult to pull for overwhelming favorites even though I almost always will pull for Americans. I recommend we stop sending old pros and start sending a college all-American team.