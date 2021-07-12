Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio State Pitcher Garrett Burhenn Selected By Detroit Tigers With The No. 255 Overall Pick In The 2021 MLB Draft

By Andrew Lind
Posted by 
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHyAo_0aunyPb900

Ohio State junior pitcher Garrett Burhenn was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the No. 255 pick overall in the ninth round of the MLB Draft on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound Burhenn is 15-8 in 32 career starts with the Buckeyes, striking out 189 batters compared to 62 walks in 192 2/3 innings. He was considered the ace of the staff this spring, as he led the program in wins (7), ERA (3.81) and innings pitched (80 1/3).

An Indianapolis native, Burhenn recorded a complete-game win in his home state when he allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out a career-high 11 batters at Indiana. He was named third-team All-Big Ten for his efforts last season.

The right-handed Burhenn becomes the second Ohio State player to be selected in this year’s draft, joining left-handed pitcher Seth Lonsway, who was taken by the San Francisco Giants in the sixth round on Monday afternoon. He will now join former catcher Dillon Dingler in the Tigers’ organization.

Burhenn now becomes the 25th Buckeye to be drafted since head coach Greg Beals took over the program in 2011. Others hoping to hear their names called in this year’s draft, which concludes on Tuesday, include right-handed pitchers Jack Neely and T.J. Brock, left-handed pitcher Gavin Bruni and infielder Zach Dezenzo.

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Related
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State To Open 2027 Season Against Bowling Green

Ohio State will open the 2027 season with a Sept. 4 game against Bowling Green, the the latter announced on Wednesday afternoon. It will mark the sixth all-time meeting between two in-state programs, with the Buckeyes holding a 5-0 lead over the Falcons. The first matchup was in 1992, with the most-recent game being a 77-10 blowout in the 2016 season opener. All five games have taken place in Columbus.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 Georgia Defensive Tackle Christen Miller Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star defensive tackle Christen Miller included Ohio State in his top four on Tuesday afternoon alongside Georgia, Oregon and USC. The 6-foot-4 and 285-pound Miller, who is considered the 20th-best defensive tackle and No. 119 prospect overall in the class of 2022, was in Columbus for a one-day camp visit on June 2, which included an individual workout with defensive line coach Larry Johnson.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 North Carolina Tight End Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State. “This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”
NFLPosted by
BuckeyesNow

Dallas Cowboys Officially Sign Former Ohio State Safety Malik Hooker

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys have officially signed former Ohio State safety Malik Hooker to a one-year deal. "This is a chance to get it another excellent player," head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. "Any time you have a chance to continue to build with a competition on the roster, you do it, if it works out for both sides."
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 Tennessee Center Felix Okpara Commits To Ohio State

The Ohio State men’s basketball program landed a commitment on Monday afternoon from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy four-star center Felix Okpara. The 6-foot-11 and 210-pound Okpara, a native of Nigeria who moved to the United States three years ago, is considered the ninth-best center and No. 47 prospect overall in the class of 2022. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during his junior season with the Hawks.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 Indiana Defensive Tackle Caden Curry Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry included Ohio State in his top five on Friday afternoon alongside Alabama, Clemson, Indiana and Oregon. The 6-foot-5 and 250-pound Curry, who is considered the 11th-best defensive lineman and No. 69 prospect overall in the class of 2022, has been a priority for the Buckeyes for a while, dating back to when he landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson in May 2020.

