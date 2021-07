Lyles allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in seven innings Wednesday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor in the decision. Lyles earned his fifth quality start in his last seven outings, limiting the Diamondbacks to a David Peralta home run in the second inning and an Andrew Young sacrifice fly in the seventh before turning 2-2 game over to the bullpen. It was a steady effort by Lyles, who had been knocked around for 10 earned runs and seven homers over his previous two starts. The 30-year-old righty is 5-7 with a 5.04 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 114.1 innings on the season.