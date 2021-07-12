Cancel
Leawood, KS

AMC Theaters sets new attendance record as industry continues to recover from pandemic

By Heidi Schmidt
fox4kc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theaters said people are returning to the big screen, and its movie theaters are as busy as they’ve been in the past 16 months. The Leawood-based company told investors that more than 2.5 million people in the U.S. watched a movie in an AMC-owned theater between Thursday, July 8 and Sunday, June 11. Another 650,000 people watched a movie at one of AMC’s international location.

Comments / 0

