Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Yep. I think he would have gotten chances both ways if he stayed, but he

By MonsterTruck Joined:
sportswar.com
 16 days ago

Wanted to go back to Georgia and thought that would be the better route. Getting drafted in the 8th round is a pretty good result for a transfer, so kudos to him for going with his gut.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Basketballsportswar.com

I'm sure he has goals beyond money, which is how he's gotten to where he is

Today. He made it to division 1 basketball at Rice as a fairly low level 2/3 star kind of player. He elevated his game and then made it to high level division 1 basketball at Virginia. He became one of the leading scorers on the team. He worked his way from a 2nd rounder to a likely 1st rounder. I've read enough of your posts to know you care little for him, but he's worked his tail off to get to where he is today... So me, I'll celebrate his successes... You can keep on finding his faults.
NBAsportswar.com

Then I will leave it be (mostly). I think he should've been ...

.. coming off the bench and getting 10-20 minutes per game backing up Sam and Trey and maybe (depending on matchups) Jay. I basically guess that he left because staff couldn't figure out how to use him and then he did some word salad on the way out the door.
Basketballsportswar.com

I think everyone wishes him well. But he was barely at uva. Not his fault

He’s making the most of his situation and obviously leaving early is to maximize his financial worth. Saying that out loud is ok too. Honestly I don’t see some of the hype around him either. I hope I’m wrong and obviously nba scouts know better than I. But davemcsr isn’t entirely off the beam with his analysis. I do agree with you that his ascension is based largely on his measurables. He had some nice games last year, and his athleticism is amazing, but I saw him take himself out of plenty of games a well by standing around waiting to shoot 3’s. But maybe his other abilities will translate better at the next level.
College Sportssportswar.com

I would say about 30% of what he said will be happening

Some of them are laughable. The word "demand" is used far too often. A player can demand all he wants but when my son attempts to demand something from me it does not work out to well for him. College coaches will lay down their internal rules on player behavior and those rules will certainly address NIL.
Footballsportswar.com

Why would a player or coach say anything about that? He means he is

Divisive amongst our fanbase (not in the locker room) and that's extremely and regrettably true. That is to say, a good number of our posters, maybe close to a quarter, either irrationally outright dislike him or don't trust his abilities at all. That's a strong contrast to the default position of being a normal fan that is supportive of his players and pretty rare on this board.
Basketballsportswar.com

Did he miss zero games down the stretch with Jerome? I don't think so

Coach Bennett once again watching Isaac Traudt to start the weekend -- Chris Horne. I had a boss in sales, once, who thought a good sales technique was ... -- HoonDog 07/23/2021 12:56PM. Have any of Tony's prior recruits seen this level of intensity from CTB?** -- HiltonHeadHoo 07/23/2021 11:49AM.
sportswar.com

He did what I would have done

She posted a high 52+ split - doubt anyone else could have done that. She’s the American record holder and gave them a chance - and they medaled when everyone thought there was no chance of that. Very sensible decision.
Sportssportswar.com

See Jake Grove I think he had the most but the game isn’t [email protected]

Virginia Tech Center Brock Hoffman Named to Outland Trophy Watch List -- David Cunningham. They normally have 50-75 players listed for these trophies. ** -- Rahvatech 07/27/2021 4:09PM. Well the folks that nominated him for the trophy don’t think so -- sacramento hokie 07/27/2021 5:37PM. You must log in before...
NFLsportswar.com

Good for Benkert! Though I don't think he's anywhere near NFL caliber.

Aren't there still 'special' rules for the 3rd string QB? Basically, a... -- D.C.Scott 07/27/2021 9:10PM. Good for Benkert! Though I don't think he's anywhere near NFL caliber. ** -- Seattle .Hoo 07/27/2021 6:04PM. Have they released Rodgers yet? Please let this be his last yr in GB. ** --...

Comments / 0

Community Policy