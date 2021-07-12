Cancel
Album Review: Half Waif – Mythopoetics

By Camryn Teder
mxdwn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Nandi Rose’s aptly named fifth album, Mythopoetics, the dream-pop singer recounts tales of past lives and the re-shaping of reality for a project that feels simultaneously minimalist and multi-layered. Collaborating with film composer Zubin Hensler for the album, a frequent collaborator of Rose’s, the duo intended on creating an album of minimalism with an emphasis on the acoustic and stripped-back. Instead, the pair ended up creating something more akin to something they dubbed “a texturally diverse and kaleidoscopic sonic universe.”

