Accurate criticisms of our guard play are OK - but you read bad takes here

Saying our guards are offensively challenged (like Haney said) is fine with me. Its true. We got most of our offense from jump shots out of our 3-4-5 positions last season. One mild pushback I would have is that Clark has been at least average on drawing fouls (at least comparable to other CTB point guards - it is just not something any of our PGs have done so I think it is more system related), and adequate on 3-pt shooting when left open. His real inefficiency has come in finishing at the rim and too many TOs and bad late-clock shots. As a team offensive player he has done his duty - as an individual offensive player he cannot carry the team (nor can Beekman).