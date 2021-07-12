Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Accurate criticisms of our guard play are OK - but you read bad takes here

By Toolie92 Joined:
sportswar.com
 16 days ago

Saying our guards are offensively challenged (like Haney said) is fine with me. Its true. We got most of our offense from jump shots out of our 3-4-5 positions last season. One mild pushback I would have is that Clark has been at least average on drawing fouls (at least comparable to other CTB point guards - it is just not something any of our PGs have done so I think it is more system related), and adequate on 3-pt shooting when left open. His real inefficiency has come in finishing at the rim and too many TOs and bad late-clock shots. As a team offensive player he has done his duty - as an individual offensive player he cannot carry the team (nor can Beekman).

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kihei Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Ctb#Pg#Sg#Guy Jerome#Nba#Acc#Toolie92
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 trade Rockets can offer Pistons to move up and take Cade Cunningham

The Houston Rockets hold the no. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. However, the Rockets are reportedly looking to move up the ladder by trading for the no. 1 overall pick of the Detroit Pistons. By getting the top pick, Houston will presumably take Cade Cunningham, the consensus no. 1 selection in the 2021 class. Doing this move also assumes that the Rockets are very high on the Oklahoma State star and are willing to part ways with some additional assets just to ensure that Cunningham lands in H-Town.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Bold Nike Comment

Over the past few years, the partnership between Kyrie Irving and Nike has become one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in professional sports. The Brooklyn Nets guard has developed a signature shoe line in conjunction with the sports apparel company that has quickly become one of the most popular and recognizable products among NBA stars.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Bronny James Rumors: 4 Schools Showing Early Interest

Bronny James has been a popular name on the high school basketball recruiting trails for a while now. That’s unsurprising, considering who his dad is. But the high school sophomore is starting to make a name of his own. The four-star recruit has played well on the recruiting circuit this summer. And he’s already being linked to some major programs.
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Zion Williamson Update: Rumors Abound

It’s hard to know much from a distance, but rumors continue to swirl that former Duke star Zion Williamson isn’t happy with things in New Orleans and one school of thought is that the Pelicans continue to do things to basically placate their young star. So, if that’s true, it...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Champions ‘Removed’ From Major Show

WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos successfully defended the titles this week against the Viking Raiders. They were previously advertised to make an appearance today on WWE The Bump show but they will not be making an appearance. CM Punk WWE SummerSlam Match Rumor Leaks. AJ Styles and...
College Sportschatsports.com

Bilas suggests huge move for ACC

Texas and Oklahoma announced their intent to join the SEC following the 2024-25 academic year. The move indicates another shift in the landscape of college athletics and ESPN’s Jay Bilas thinks the ACC needs to consider a move that would completely shatter the current landscape. “The interesting thing for me...
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Details On Jalen Green’s Workout With The Pistons

While it may seem like Cade Cummingham is is the clear-cut choice to go No. 1 overall in the draft, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Pistons haven’t quite made a decision on who they will take. The team is doing their due diligence on Jalen Green and Evan Mobley in preparation of making a final determination.
NBAchatsports.com

Even with asking price, Cavs should pass on Jarrett Culver trade

Minnesota Timberwolves wing Jarrett Culver handles the ball. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) The 2021 NBA Draft is on the horizon, and the Cleveland Cavaliers seem poised to select USC big Evan Mobley, who has the makings of a potential two-way superstar down the road. Cleveland could possibly go with...
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke NBA Draft Preview: Jalen Johnson

What do the years 1984, 1988, 1991, 1996, 1997, 2008 and 2010 have in common, from a Duke basketball perspective?. Why those are the only years in Mike Krzyzewski’s tenure at Duke in which Duke has not had a player selected in the NBA draft. Seven misses in four decades is a pretty good track record.
Basketballsportswar.com

Theyre different...

I think eventually Nickel slides over to the 4. But theyre pretty similar in that theyre pretty close to elite 3 level scorers. Both can use some work defensively but for different reasons. Theyre not deficient defenders, but theyll need to get better before a significant contribution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy