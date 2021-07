..rich NFL players as a result of the NIL stuff? I used to feel the same way you do, but college football started feeling less and less like kids playing for a school they loved and more and more like kids using their college opportunity as a springboard to boost their "brand". These days lots of players transfer out the minute they encounter any hurdles to achieving a starting position. As big name players start getting huge NIL contracts, I wonder how that will affect the dynamic with their coaches and teammates. I just see things heading more in the NFL direction.