Sports

Hoping it's not something nagging or serious

By zh00s Joined:
 16 days ago

You can get foot injuries after other leg injuries because your gait has changed/putting weight on one side more (speaking from personal experience). I hope he can be healthy for this season - sounds like he's already been through a lot with injuries already.

Sports
Health
98.1 KHAK

What’s Something That Freaks You Out for an Unknown Reason?

Sometimes the things that freak us out are unexplainable!. I'm not sure why it started, and I'm not sure if it will ever end, but I am SUPER grossed out by feet. I was at Jiu Jitsu earlier this week, and the move we were practicing required me to grab my opponent's feet in order to escape. It took so much courage for me to touch her feet, even though they were clean and freshly polished. I can't even IMAGINE how I would've reacted if it had been crusty man feet!
Motorsportsracer.com

INSIGHT: Stroll's getting serious

“I said in order to come back to winning, you need four things…” Lawrence Stroll affirms after explaining his work so far with Aston Martin. “You need tools – we’ll have the greatest new building and the greatest new wind tunnel. You need the people – which we keep announcing on a weekly basis, strengthening our already-strong staff, because what this team was already able to do with 400-500 people before I came with significantly less budget than the top teams had; that famous expression, ‘punched above their weight’…
Chelsea, MI

Publisher’s Message: Something Positive For Chelsea

Buzz made a triumphant return to the Rally Obedience Ring after a two-year hiatus Memorial Day weekend. (For those new to Chelsea Update, Buzz was one of first dogs in the country to achieve a RACH (Rally Champion) title in 2018. And in doing so, he made the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever record books as both the first of his breed to be a Rally Master and subsequently a Rally Champion.)
Health

Hope: The Mind's Magic

As people return to more normal activities after the COVID-19 pandemic, there is reason to hope. Hope operates as a protective factor, making people more positive and optimistic about the future. Some techniques, like letting go of fear, cultivating mindfulness, and focusing on the positive, can help boost hopefulness. The...
sportswar.com

Here is the way it hurts Tony and UVA

Now there will be many more programs that keep dudes around longer. Dudes that have eligibility left and are 2nd round or later projected? Many more will stay if they are BMOC with dollars to match. So we won't be older than everyone else as we have been in our...
Basketball

Absolutely, although there's also something to be said for peaking at the

End of the season, as Izzo's teams tend to do, and Knight's used to. In those and a few other cases, the coach deliberately uses the regular season to builkd toward tournament excellence. That said, most cases of overperformance in end-of-season tournaments, compared to the regular season, are matters of chiefly of luck (including but hardly confined to luck-of-the draw).
Weight Loss

There is no chance she will run away with another man.

So my sister in law tells me she is on Keto and Atkins diets at the same -- GreenvilleVT 07/13/2021 3:08PM. Fad diets are crap. Weight loss isn't rocket surgery. You consume calories, -- Hokie CPA 07/13/2021 9:03PM. It can be that simple for some, but there are many other...
sportswar.com

Play station skills count..

Any of you geniuses apply to this job opening w/ the VT football staff?link -- kingofcassell 07/15/2021 11:52AM. Heck no. "They" does not align with my preferred pronouns. TIC ** -- MP4VT2004 07/15/2021 9:17PM. My stance on REAL bacon during interview knocked me out of consideration ** -- MaryWashGrad 07/15/2021...
Sports

7 Tips for Coping with the Agony of Defeat

With the summer Olympics taking place once again, many people are drawn to the excitement of the competition as more than 11,000 elite athletes from around the globe come together to represent their countries. After years of focused training, discipline, and perseverance, most participants dream of winning gold, but only 339 of them will reach the top of the podium. That leaves 10,000-plus with dashed dreams.
Psychology

If You Truly Value Your Time, Practice Patience

In today’s world, technological advancements have made everything faster, simpler and more convenient. Tasks that were once laborious or time-consuming can now be achieved with a few taps on our phones or a few clicks of the mouse. Hungry but out of food in the fridge? Someone can have groceries delivered to you within an hour, or better yet, food from your favorite restaurant. No more finding parking, waiting in checkout lines, loading up our car, and pushing the cart back across the lot. No more chopping vegetables, seasoning meats, waiting for things to cook and then washing the dishes after. Seeing our family and friends who live far away is no longer an ordeal of travel and coordination, we can simply call them and we’ll see their face.
Sports

Really only Bialik

She was rough at first with odd chuckling and slow play in her first week (day), but was better in her second week (day). The others have all been pretty indistinguishable and were delivering a good post-editing product to the viewer. Tonight was super rough, and Burton only gets one week (day). I expect he'll be better, but he's working from a deep hole.
Thought Catalog

How You Would Feel If You Got What You Wanted?

If you got what you wanted, how would it change your life? I’m referring to achieving your goals or fulfilling your dreams. Have you given it any thought? Have you entertained the idea of achieving everything you desire?. Focus On What You Want. “Whenever you want to achieve something, keep...
Carol Dweck

A Growth Mindset For Life

Do you believe that your intelligence and personality are changeable, or do you think they are set in stone?. Dr. Carol Dweck has spent much of her career researching the difference between two types of people; those with a growth mindset who believe that intelligence and personality can be changed and enhanced, and those with a fixed mindset, who believe that these qualities are firmly embedded and resistant to improvement.
Yoga

Simone Biles, Mental Health and Travel

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. There are some truly terrible people out there – especially on social media. I find it unimaginable that anyone has the gall to criticize Simone Biles’ withdrawal from competition, or anything for that matter, especially when they cite mental illness. Sh*t happens that no one else but that person knows or experiences.
Tokyo, JP

Simone Biles Is A Role Model For Mental Fitness: 3 Ways To Learn By Her Example, From A Clinical Psychologist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Simone Biles reminds us mental fitness is vital. Her decision to withdraw from a recent event in the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health was surprising to everyone—and very likely, even the gymnastics superstar herself. As a clinical psychologist, I recognize that this unexpected event spotlights that it can be brave to actually step away, even at moments of high reward. It also highlights the importance of self-care and boundaries—perhaps especially for those who aim high.
Sports

Best sports subscription I have tbh

For Athletic subscribers, Hollinger also has a more Murph skeptical take… -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:38PM. And one more Athletic tidbit: Kofi “Koburn” down to Illini and … FSU -- Haney 07/15/2021 12:59PM. Not switchable. Would get pulled in playoffs. He’d be useful but would … -- Haney 07/15/2021 8:04PM. FSU:...
Celebrities
CNN

The problem that Simone Biles just laid bare

(CNN) — Rewind to that moment when Simone Biles, without question the greatest gymnast of all time, landed a vault awkwardly in the team competition at the Olympics. Consider if, following that vault -- and Biles' decision to pull herself out of the the rest of that competition and the individual all-around one as well -- it was revealed that she had sprained her ankle. Or had a stress reaction in her foot. Or had torn her anterior cruciate ligament.

Comments / 0

