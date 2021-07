The Mets placed deGrom (forearm) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The ace will not resume throwing until his right forearm tightness has completely dissipated. How long that will take is unclear at this time, but deGrom has dealt with enough minor arm injuries in 2021 that the Mets are likely to be especially cautious with timing his return. No corresponding transaction has been announced yet, but it figures to be a pitcher replacing deGrom on the active roster.