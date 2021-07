Dynasty Financial Partners has hired two new technology executives with backgrounds in data, analytics and developing artificial intelligence tools for advisors. Frank Coates, a former Envestnet executive, is Dynasty’s new chief technology officer, replacing Eric Castillo, who left in June for investment bank LionTree, according to his LinkedIn profile. Coates was the founder and CEO of Wheelhouse Analytics, a data company Envestnet acquired in 2016 to complement the analytics capabilities it acquired with Yodlee. He was co-president of Envestnet’s analytics group and an executive managing director before leaving in January, according to his LinkedIn profile.